Self-defense claim under investigation after fatal stabbing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police are investigating a self-defense claim after a stabbing in North Nashville leaves one man dead.

Sunday morning, police say they responded to a call from 38-year-old Aimee Abrecht. Police say Abrecht told them she had stabbed her boyfriend after an apparent domestic incident.

Abrecht told police that her boyfriend, 32-year-old Jerel Williams, became physical during an argument. She says Williams hit her in the face, strangled her, and pointed a pistol at her.

Abrecht called 911 just before 6:00 AM immediately after the stabbing and rendered aid until officers arrived. She cooperated with homicide detectives and was later released.

Williams was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he later died.

An investigation remains open.