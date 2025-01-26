Self-defense shooting turning fatal in Bar-B-Cutie parking lot Saturday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police report that a self-defense shooting occurred in the parking lot of Bar-B-Cutie on Gallatin Pike North, resulting in 50-year-old Richard Trout being shot multiple times. He later died at Skyline Medical Center.

According to authorities, an altercation took place between Richard Trout and 23-year-old Skyler Whitefield-Brewner, which led to Whitefield-Brewner drawing his weapon and shooting Trout several times shortly after 9 a.m.

Whitefield-Brewner fled the scene but later went to the MNPD headquarters to speak with detectives.

As of now, no charges have been filed with the shooting; however, Whitefield-Brewner has two outstanding warrants for reckless driving and evading arrest.

