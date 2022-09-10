Self-love activist models on 6th-year runway of inclusive 'Fashion is for Every Body' in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday night, Studio 615 in Nashville featured the sixth year of its inclusive runway "Fashion is for Every Body."

The inclusive event featured models from age 18 to 63, representing a wide range of sizes from petite to plus. There were a mix of professional models and a diversity of BIPOC, AAPI, LGBTQ+, elderly, and disabled runway newcomers.

Local Nashville designers Article X, A Lady of the Lake, Laura Citron, and Any Old Iron created looks for the event that were designed to be dexterity-friendly and seated-friendly, keeping in mind anyone with disabilities or mobility limitations.

More designers featured included Andrew Clancey, Dahlia and London-based brand Unhidden, among others.

“We’re excited to be debuting our collection at FIFE, the first truly all-inclusive runway show in the US," Clancey said.

Among those modeling was 51-year-old positivity influencer, Lou Featherstone.

“I’m super honored to have been asked to walk in this weekend's fashion show," Featherstone said. "Not only that, I’m walking for not one, but two incredible designers, Laura Citron and Andy from Any Old Iron who, like me, is British-based! Have you seen his glittery suits? I can’t wait to represent his designs. I feel so privileged to be sharing the runway with amazing, diverse models; it’s about time fashion makes strides towards becoming more inclusive — as fashion is for everyone!”