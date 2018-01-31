Semi Crashes Into I-40 Bridge In Putnam County

6:09 AM, Jan 31, 2018
COOKVILLE, Tenn. - Delays have been reported on Interstate 40 westbound in Putnam County after a semi crashed into an overpass.

The incident happened shortly before midnight Wednesday at mile marker 286 near Willow Avenue.

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee Department of Transportation were on the scene until the vehicle can be removed.

The bridge would also have to be inspected. The scene wasn’t expected to be clear until noon.

Motorists could take Highway 70 North as an alternate route.

