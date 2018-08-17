Semi Crashes Through Median On I-40 In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A tractor trailer overturned and crashed through the median between Interstate 40 East and West.

It happened Friday evening around 5 p.m. between mile markers 215 and 216 near Briley Parkway.

Westbound traffic was affected with one lane traffic and Eastbound traffic was affected with left lanes blocked. There has been no word on injuries yet.

The initial report said lanes were expected to be cleared by 7 p.m. but an update later in the evening pushed the time to 10 p.m.