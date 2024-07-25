Watch Now
Semi hauling produce overturns, causing backup on Eastbound I-840

A semi hauling produce overturned overnight and is causing a big backup on Eastbound I-840 on the Rutherford-Wilson County line.
Posted at 6:16 AM, Jul 25, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A semi hauling produce overturned overnight and is causing a big backup on Eastbound I-840 on the Rutherford-Wilson County line.

There is currently one lane open at this time.

We will update as more details come in.

