Semi Hits Tree Near Lee Victory Park In Smyrna

9:14 AM, Aug 23, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SMYRNA, Tenn. - Police were called to an area near Lee Victory Park in Smyrna after a semi crashed into a tree. 

The incident happened Thursday morning just off of Sam Ridley Parkway, not far from the Captain Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial.

It’s not clear what caused the semi to veer off the road. 

One person was taken to an area hospital, although the nature of his or her injuries was not known. 
 

