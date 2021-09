LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A crash involving three vehicles, including an overturned semi, has blocked lanes of Interstate 24 East near La Vergne.

The wreck happened Tuesday morning not far from Waldron Road. The cause of the crash was not known. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

Sky 5 flew over the crash and showed the semi blocking three lanes of traffic.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the crash is estimated to clear by 9 a.m.