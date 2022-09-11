Semi-truck driver arrested after multi-state chase, damages multiple vehicles

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A semi-truck driver was arrested after a multi-state police chase from Clarksville to Oak Grove, Kentucky Saturday evening.

Clarksville Police say they received multiple 911 calls of a semi tractor-trailer driving recklessly on Wilma Rudolph Blvd and hitting several vehicles causing damage.

Several police officers pursued the vehicle attempting to get the driver to stop. The semi drove down Wilma Rudolph Blvd to the 101st Airborne Division Parkway and headed towards Ft. Campbell Blvd. He then turned south onto Ft. Campbell Blvd. and then right at Lafayette Rd. and continued to the Purple Heart Parkway. He then turned north onto Fort Campbell Blvd. (41A) and continued north into Kentucky.

Once in Kentucky agencies took over the pursuit. The pursuit ended near the Oak Grove Walmart when the semi-driver exited his vehicle and was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

This is an ongoing investigation, we'll share more details as we learn more.