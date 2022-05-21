Semi-truck driver charged following 2021 crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A semi-truck driver was indicted on 45 charges Thursday following a June 2021 crash on Elm Hill Pike and Wanda Drive.

41-year-old Abdalla Arbo was driving a tractor-trailer on June 24 when a Honda Accord turned right into the pathway of the truck. Arbo swerved to avoid crashing into the Honda but instead struck the vehicle, a Ford F-150 pickup truck and a Ford Escape.

Metro Nashville Police Department

After hitting the vehicles, the semi-truck drove into the front yard and garage of a home near the scene of the crash.

Four people, including Arbo, were injured during the crash.

Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated the crash. THP and MNPD discovered falsified logbooks and unreported brake issues with the truck.

Arbo was charged with 32 counts of forgery and multiple motor carrier safety rule violations

Arbo is also charged with five counts of reckless endangerment by a motor vehicle and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by reckless driving.

His bond is set at $75,000.