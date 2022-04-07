Semi truck overturns, leaks fuel near school in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Clarksville Police and Fire Departments are responding to an overturned semi-truck that was leaking fuel near an elementary school Thursday morning.

According to Clarksville Police, the semi truck driver was trying to turn onto Windroe Drive at Ringgold Road just after midnight when the semi hauling eight large Zinc ingots overturned. Officers said the truck completely blocked Ringgold Road in front of Ringgold Elementary School.

The Clarksville Fire Department said the fuel tank was carrying between 50 and 100 gallons of diesel was leaking, but the spill has been contained. A hazardous materials response crew has been contacted to clean up the spill.

Clarksville police said this crash will likely affect morning commuters and people trying to get to Ringgold Elementary School. They're asking parents and employees of the school to be prepared for delays.

Currently, Ringgold Road is shut down from Windroe Drive to Ringgold Elementary School. The fire department reports people who live in the Whitehall subdivision can access it through Brook Mead Drive.

The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured in the crash.