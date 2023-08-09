Semi-truck rolls over in front of Pembroke Elementary in Christian County

PEMBROKE, Ky. (WTVF) — Those headed to Pembroke Elementary may experience some traffic delays Wednesday morning.

A semi truck rolled over in the road right in front of the Christian County school early this morning. The driver does not appear to be injured and crews are working to get the truck out of the way.

A bus driver told our NewsChannel 5 Amelia Young that they are supposed to have kids off-loaded at the school by 6:50 a.m. So, this could impact traffic into the school.

This is breaking news information, we will update as more information comes in.