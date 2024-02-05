Semi truck with radioactive waste caught fire, I-40 West reopened after block

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Around 3:00 p.m. Monday, Nashville Fire Department crews were working to extinguish a semi-truck fire near exit 240A and I-40 W.

Officials say the truck was carrying radioactive waste isolated in its packaging — meaning there is no longer an immediate threat — but the process of clearing the area took much longer.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says I-40 East has repoened, and Westbound traffic along I-40 has reopened as well.

Westbound traffic on I40 has reopened.

NFD crews have all gone through the decontamination process and the scene is being turned over to @myTDOT @THPNashville and @TennesseeEMA No readings were found indicating any levels of any hazards present. pic.twitter.com/rvWaAQRky3 — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) February 5, 2024

NFD says they worked to cover areas of the semi truck with tarp and move it about 300 feet to clear the lane. Tennessee Highway Patrol, commercial inspectors and the shipping company came to inspect and make sure the truck is safe to continue travel from the scene once it is moved.