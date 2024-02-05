Watch Now
News

Actions

Semi truck with radioactive waste caught fire, I-40 West reopened after block

EMA.jpeg
NFD
EMA.jpeg
Posted at 5:14 PM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 18:36:09-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Around 3:00 p.m. Monday, Nashville Fire Department crews were working to extinguish a semi-truck fire near exit 240A and I-40 W.

Officials say the truck was carrying radioactive waste isolated in its packaging — meaning there is no longer an immediate threat — but the process of clearing the area took much longer.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says I-40 East has repoened, and Westbound traffic along I-40 has reopened as well.

NFD says they worked to cover areas of the semi truck with tarp and move it about 300 feet to clear the lane. Tennessee Highway Patrol, commercial inspectors and the shipping company came to inspect and make sure the truck is safe to continue travel from the scene once it is moved.


Carrie's recommends:

Remember Davin Lucas? Thanks to his local community, he has a new wheelchair

It's going to be tough to find a better story than this one – it literally brought tears to my eyes. Shortly after Kelsey's first story aired on Davin, I got an email from Permobil that basically said: "Carrie, we've got this." And boy did they! It truly is amazing what this community can do. Big cheers to all who made a difference for Davin!

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-S5-WX-No-Safer-Place.jpg

Storm 5 Weather