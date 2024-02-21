Sen. Bill Hagerty to discuss southern border trip with TN mayors and sheriffs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Senator Bill Hagerty will hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss a recent trip to the southern border with local elected officials.

Hagerty's office says he visited the border with a group of Tennessee sheriffs, mayors and elected officials to see the crisis firsthand.

The trip was mostly in the Del Rio sector of Eagle Pass, Texas. Hagerty says Tennessee is sending the Tennessee National Guard to support Governor Greg Abbott's efforts.

The group of Tennessee officials met with the Vice President of the National Border Patrol Union to talk about the number of people crossing the border. He called the numbers staggering in terms of continued loss of control, the continued overflow and what he calls an invasion.

"The devastation and destruction here at the border has been unbelievable. The stories we're hearing from ranchers here, they can't maintain any livelihood. They can't run any cattle," said Hagerty.

Hagerty is holding a news conference today to discuss what he saw and how Tennessee is offering aid. He is also expected to discuss his opposition to the Senate Foreign Aid package and the impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.