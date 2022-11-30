Sen. Blackburn pushes FTC for answers following recent Ticketmaster chaos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the weeks following the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster fiasco, Senator Marsha Blackburn is pushing for answers from the Federal Trade Commission. The online ticket site claimed a high number of bot attacks forced them to cancel sales.

Blackburn is one of the senators behind the efforts to understand how the FTC will better prevent bots in the future.

Eight years ago President Obama signed her legislation, the Better Online Ticket Sales Act, into law which prohibits ticket scalpers from using software to purchase high volumes of tickets. Blackburn said that legislation hasn't been enforced to its full potential and that it could go a long way in reducing ticket costs and protecting consumers and artists from scammers.

Sales being shut down for Taylor Swift tickets was listed as one of the examples, as well as an incident regarding Bob Dylan at the Ryman where tickets disappeared from shopping carts. Another incident with thousands of Blake Shelton fans who preregistered for tickets, but only a few hundred snagged some was also listed.

Blackburn wants the FTC to explain what measures are actively being put in place to make sure her legislation isn't being put on the back burner.