Sen. Blackburn questions Supreme Court nominee during hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — During the first confirmation hearing for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Kentanji Brown Jackson, Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn said she was concerned the judge wouldn't uphold parental rights and institute critical race theory into the justice system.

Jackson currently serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia and is President Joe Biden's pick for the court after Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement from the court. If confirmed, she will become the first Black woman to hold a seat.

"Unlike any other federal office, this is a lifetime appointment," Blackburn said at the beginning of her remarks. "The decisions you're going to make will impact rights and freedoms. President Biden thinks you're the right person for the job but it doesn't end there. It's up to us to carry that job out. As you have heard repeatedly this is going to be a fair and thorough and respectful hearing."

Blackburn referred to the treatment of Justice Thomas and Justice Kavanaugh during their hearings. If confirmed, she will be the first Democratic nominee confirmed since Elana Kagan in 2010.

The Brentwood Republican said those she spoke with about the upcoming confirmation cared about parental rights as it refers to what she described "progressivism in schools," along with her concerns for transgender athletes playing in the sport they were biologically declared at birth.

"When I talked to Tennesseans one of the most important things they bring up is parental children and moms and dads are very concerned about the progressive agenda being taught in our schools and biological males stealing opportunities from female athletes in the name of progressivism. Rather than defending our girls, they are teaching them that their voices don't matter and being treated like second-class citizens. We need a little clarity at a time when parental rights are under assault from the radical left."

Blackburn also questioned Jackson's record on crime, noting she perceived Jackson as providing free legal services "to help terrorists." She also showed concern for alleging Jackson was allowing child porn defendants to receive lighter sentences."

"We don't want a judicial activist to make policy from the bench. I can only wonder what is your hidden agenda is," Blackburn said in closing.