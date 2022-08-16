Sen. Blackburn tours Vandy for joint research military strategies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sen. Marsha Blackburn made a special visit Monday to Vanderbilt University to discuss programming opportunities between the school and Fort Campbell.

These programs — in partnership with Ft. Campbell and the University of Tennessee — are developing the next generation of military technology to help the United States to handle different strategies in relation to countries like China, Russia and Iran.

Some of the technology include exo-skeletons.

Congress right now is out for an August recess.