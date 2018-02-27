Sen. Bob Corker Won't Seek Re-Election

WASHINGTON - U.S. Sen. Bob Corker has decided not to seek re-election, according to a published report.
His chief of staff confirmed to CNN Tuesday morning that he is retiring, despite some encouragement for him to reconsider.
Sen. Corker announced back in September that he would not run for a third term. However, there had been recent speculation that he might reverse that decision.
Corker's camp previously said he was "listening closely" to those encouraging him to reconsider because the contest could sway the Republican-led Senate's thin majority.
GOP Rep. Marsha Blackburn will likely be facing ex-Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen in the November 2018 election.
Blackburn released the following statement:
"I want to thank Senator Corker for his dedicated service on behalf of Tennessee families. Now, we can unify the Republican party and focus on defeating Democrat Phil Bredesen in November. As we continue to take our campaign to every corner of the state, I'm looking forward to listening to Tennesseans families and sharing my ideas on how we can get the United States Senate back to work and pass President Trump’s agenda."
Sen. Lamar Alexander released a statement on Corker’s decision, saying in part he was “disappointed in [Corker’s] decision not to run" but he "respect[s] that decision."