Watch
News

Actions

Sen. Brenda Gilmore announces retirement from Tennessee legislature

Brenda Gilmore
Mark Humphrey/AP
Then Rep. Brenda Gilmore, D-Nashville, front, joins in a demonstration for health care reform outside the House chamber on the opening day of the legislative session Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Brenda Gilmore
Posted at 10:07 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 23:07:41-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A figure in Nashville politics for decades, Sen. Brenda Gilmore announced she will retire from the legislature after this year.

In a confirmation through legislative Democratic spokespersons, Gilmore said Thursday she was endorsing Keeda Haynes for her District 19 Senate seat. The district covers portions of Davidson County. Haynes announced her candidacy at 6 p.m. Thursday night. Haynes previously ran against now retiring Congressman Jim Cooper, D-Nashville.

Throughout her political tenure, Gilmore served on the Metro Nashville Council from 1999 to 2007. After that time, her daughter Erica Gilmore, took her seat on council before her daughter became Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County Trustee.

Sen. Gilmore later served as a House member of the 105th through 110th General Assemblies.

In the past, Gilmore has written bills for public education, transportation and to expand Medicaid.

This is a developing story. Follow NewsChannel 5 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap