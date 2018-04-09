Sen. Corker Endorses Blackburn For U.S. Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Senator Bob Corker endorsed Marsha Blackburn for U.S. Senate.
Senator Bob Corker tweeted:
"Now that the Republican primary has essentially concluded, I am sending a contribution to Representative Marsha Blackburn’s campaign and wish her well in her race for the U.S. Senate."
He joined Senator Lamar Alexander and former Governor Don Sundquist, who recently announced their support.
"I thank Senator Corker for his support and encouragement as we work to unify the Republican party and defeat Democrat Phil Bredesen in November," said Marsha Blackburn. "We will continue to take our campaign to every corner of the state and talk with Tennesseans about how we can get the United States Senate back to work and pass President Trump’s agenda."