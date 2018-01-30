Former Sen. Mae Beavers Suspends Campaign For Governor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Former Senator Mae Beavers announced she will no longer be running for Governor.

She posted the following message to her Facebook page expressing her gratitude to her many volunteers.

To the volunteers, supporters, and every person who championed my run for Governor, I want to express my deepest gratitude to you. Today, after much deliberation, I am suspending my campaign for the office of Governor of the great state of Tennessee. After criss-crossing the state and meeting thousands of fellow Tennesseans, it was not a light decision to make because you have embraced our conservative message whole-heartedly; however, it is the right choice to make. Also, I know entering the race has not been in vain as many of my heart-felt issues are now talking points of other candidates'. Again, I can’t express enough of the sincere thankfulness that I have for you and the out-pouring of love and support as a volunteer and supporter you had for this campaign. Jerry and I look forward to my retirement after decades of being an elected official, and we pray that God blesses you and our great state and nation.

Her decision narrowed the field of Republicans to Diane Black, Bill Lee, Randy Boyd and Beth Harwell.

Several lawmakers have issued statements in response to the announcement.

"Sen. Beavers and I got to know each other during my time as ECD Commissioner and I applaud her efforts to serve Tennessee with passion and a conservative vision. Jenny and I wish Sen. Beavers and her family the best as they move on to the next chapter,” said Randy Boyd.