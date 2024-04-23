Senate committee to hear measure to raise penalty for assaulting TN police to a felony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One lawmaker hopes new proposed rules will make you think twice before messing with a police officer.

The Back the Blue Act would ramp up penalties for assaulting an officer in Tennessee. State Representative Kip Capley, R-Summertown, on Monday passed legislation offering additional protections for police officers.

The new measure would enhance the penalty for assault against a law enforcement officer from a Class A misdemeanor, minimum 30 day sentence and $5,000 fine to a Class E felony punishable by a mandatory minimum 60-day sentence and a $10,000 fine.

Based on data obtained through the TBI's Incident Based Reporting System, last year there were over 1,600 simple assaults on law enforcement officers last year alone.

Lawmakers in favor of the Back the Blue Act say it's a way to protect those who protect and serve every day.

"They literally lay their life on the line. If someone is being arrested and they are taking Umbridge with that, take it up with that officer's supervisor, take it up in the court system. You can file a lawsuit, fight it out in the court system if you want to, but don't fight it out on the side of the road," said Representative William Lamberth.

Representative Gloria Johnson questioned the bill. She says it could get messy if there are false claims.

"A lot of times if you pull your hand back or something like that, they say you are assaulting. And, you know, very often that's the charge and then you go to court and what they find is, no, based on the video tape you are not," said Johnson.

Originally, other first responders like nurses and firefighters, were included in the additional protections, but it was decided that these added protections should only apply to police.

The measure goes before a Senate committee today.