Senate passes controversial marriage bill that allows religious leaders to deny marriage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On a day meant to celebrate love, a bill is headed to the Governor's desk that could keep some people from being able to get married.

The bill would allow someone to refuse to marry two people if they don't agree with the union.

This is one of a few bills this year that have made it to Governor Lee's desk to be signed so far this legislative session. LGBTQ groups and the TN Equality Project have been very vocal about the bill.

They say this law could leave some couples in the dark on where to turn to get married.

The bill would add ten words to the law and states that a person is not required to solemnize a marriage if they have an objection to solemnizing the marriage based on their conscience or religious beliefs. Currently, the law doesn't say someone has to solemnize a marriage.

This would make it clear that they don't have to if they object.

One religious leader testified before lawmakers approved the bill this week, calling it pointless.

“As a legitimately ordained minister accredited at a seminary and called to the ministry, I can say that this bill is frivolous because I already have this protection. I have a choice when it comes to whether I solemnize a marriage. I do not need the state, for which I already have protections, micromanaging another aspect of my work,” said Pastor Travis Myer.

The bill passed the Senate Monday night. The House approved it last year. It now goes onto the Governor for his signature to become law.