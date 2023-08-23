Senate to adjourn from special session Thursday. Gallery shouts: You did nothing.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Senate plans to adjourn Thursday from the special session and spectators in the gallery weren't happy about it.

More than a dozen protesters in the Senate chambers shouted: You did nothing. The chants didn't last long, and a legislative staffer attempted to take away a cloth banner.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally stopped and talked to reporters on his way out of the chamber. He said it would depend on whether the Senate would reopen committees. Right now, the House members are aggravated the Senate said they would pass three bills and only three bills. They passed a bill about firearms storage, human trafficking and TBI notifications of criminal dispositions.

"If they do decide to open them to review the bills and determine whether to pass them on their merits," McNally said. "It’s not over yet. We still have some time. I’ve had bills in the past that didn’t make it, but you just keep trying and hopefully they will cut through. It took me about five years good faith exception to the inclusionary rule."

The Senate will have two floor sessions on Thursday: 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.