NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After attempting to use a Senate procedural mechanism to introduce an Emergency Protection Order or Red Flag Law to get the bill on the floor, Senator Jeff Yarbro's attempt has failed.

The vote was 24 to table the bill, 7 to not and 2 who were not present.

This comes one day after Governor Bill Lee called on lawmakers to pass a red flag law based on mental health.