Senior arrested at Hunters Lane High School after gun found in his vehicle

NewsChannel 5
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police arrested a senior at Hunters Lane High School for having a gun in the glove box of his vehicle on school property.

Authorities said administrators searched the Infiniti G35 brought to school Tuesday by Christopher Hayes, 18, after a vehicle matching that description was seen attempting to break into vehicles last week at an after-school basketball game.

Police said administrators found a loaded handgun and five magazines.

Hayes was taken into custody by school resource officers. His bond was set by a judicial commissioner at $1,500.

