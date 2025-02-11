Senior arrested at Hunters Lane High School after gun found in his vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police arrested a senior at Hunters Lane High School for having a gun in the glove box of his vehicle on school property.
Authorities said administrators searched the Infiniti G35 brought to school Tuesday by Christopher Hayes, 18, after a vehicle matching that description was seen attempting to break into vehicles last week at an after-school basketball game.
Police said administrators found a loaded handgun and five magazines.
Hayes was taken into custody by school resource officers. His bond was set by a judicial commissioner at $1,500.
