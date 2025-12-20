Senior pageant alumni team up for Christmas performances at nursing homes and more

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We see a whole lot of performances around Christmas time, but there's no crew quite like this one. Someone assembled a group who have all accomplished great things on their own. You could call what they're up to now another crowning achievement.

There are many things that should be delivered with a little showmanship, a little flair. That's the belief of Donna Vincler.

"I'm a former Miss Mississippi," Vincler said. "1980. I went on to the Miss America pageant where I was second runner up."

Then in 2017, she won the Tennessee Senior America pageant.

"As you reach retirement years, you look for things you can do to still make a difference in your community and your state," Vincler said.

She had this idea. She pulled together a group made up almost entirely of women who have competed in the Tennessee Senior America pageant. Vincler organized two groups, the Middle Tennessee Jewels and East Tennessee Jewels.

"Bless us with remembering everything to do and even if we don't, we make light of it and keep going!" said member Terry Coulter, gathered with the other women in a prayer huddle.

"Thank you for having us today!" Vincler told a crowd gathered at FiftyForward. "We can't wait. Is anybody 60 and over in here?"

Hands shot up.

The Middle Tennessee Jewels began to perform a choreographed Christmas show including carols and other holiday favorite songs.

"This is like an outreach we can do as a group to perform and bring joy," Vincler said. "We look for those who are elderly. We do assisted living. We do nursing homes. We do memory care, any place where seniors are. You want it to be the best for them."

The Middle Tennessee Jewels have been going since 2019. Organizing it was a perfect fit for Vincler, a choreographer who owned dance studios.

"We've never had 'em jump up and start dancing with us before!" Vincler laughed after the show. "I loved it!"

Vincler said these pageant crowns gave her a community, opportunity, and adventures. That hasn't changed.

"I like to say a lot of the places we go to are like God's waiting room," she said. "This is where they're going to finish out their life, and for us to be able to go in and bring joy and make them smile, it is very humbling for us but so much a blessing."

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.