"Sensory Santa" makes pictures with Santa a reality for all families

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Santa will soon be making his trip around the world to good little girls and boys.

But for some families, visiting Santa to tell him what you want for Christmas can be a stressful ordeal.

I went to the We Rock The Spectrum kids' gym in Madison where I met Sensory Santa.

You won't see the long lines or hear loud Christmas music here, or elves speeding you through pictures with Santa.

“What do you want for Christmas?” asked Sensory Santa.

This Sensory Santa has a special approach for children with different needs.

“Being quiet, letting the kids do what they want to do with they’re comfortable with,” said Santa.

“Last year my son just didn’t want to sit in anyone’s lap,” said mom, Isabella Henke.

This is 3-year-old Rowan's first picture with Santa.

It's a special moment for mom, Henke especially because she wasn't sure if this picture was even going to happen.

“He’s a little neurodivergent,” she said. “It feels really special to have him have a special three-year-old Santa memory.”

“It’s an event that’s very, very close to us,” said owner, Kavita Jain.

This is the third year for the sensory Santa at We Rock The Spectrum kids' gym in Madison.

It’s an event where families free of charge can get pictures with Santa.

“I have a kiddo who is neurodivergent and he struggles with things that kids families typically do during the holidays,” said Jain. “The only time we get pictures with my family is here at the gym.”

There are a few spots available this holiday season for families wanting a picture with sensory Santa.

