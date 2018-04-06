'Sensory Sensitive Sundays' Coming To Chuck E. Cheese's

Light Rain
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Chuck E. Cheese's representatives have announced they will have a “sensory-friendly” playtime for kids with special needs like autism.
The event has been set to begin Sunday in most places. There will be less noise and fewer lights on “Sensory Sensitive Sundays.”
They’ll open two hours early on the first Sunday of each month to make it happen.
They’ll still have food and games, and they said they’ll have trained care staff.
The following local locations will be participating: