Sentencing for Canadian Neo-Nazi expected this week following indictment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ryan Scott McCann, a member of the neo-Nazi Goyim Defense League, was indicted by a Davidson County grand jury last month on assault and civil rights intimidation charges.
Prosecutors say McCann attacked a 20-year-old Jewish man in a Nashville parking lot last summer, attempting a spinning elbow strike and kicking the victim multiple times. McCann is also facing charges for the assault on a Nashville bartender with the pole for his swastika flag.
District Attorney Glenn Funk said the case sends a clear message that violence, hate and intimidation will not be tolerated in Nashville.
