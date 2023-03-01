Serial ATM robber arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has been arrested after several robberies at ATMs across South Nashville on Tuesday night.

Officials say that the investigation began when police developed a suspect vehicle description of a black Toyota Highlander with a temporary tag.

The Highlander was identified as the same vehicle involved in two robberies at ATMs last Thursday night blocking a victim's vehicle at a Bank of America on Nolensville Pike.

Detectives responded to the scene of a robbery on Tuesday at U.S. Bank at 929 Bell Road at 11:30 p.m. Officials continued to follow the Highlander, before the vehicle eventually crashed on Cathy Jo Circle.

Following the crash, the driver and front-seat passenger, identified as 19-year-old Kyaw Naing, fled on foot.

Police were able to take Naing into custody after he walked half a mile away on Elysian Fields Road.

Before he was arrested, Naing jumped a fence into a backyard of a home where clothing, including a gray ski mask, was recovered by police.

Two other robberies took place Tuesday night. One at a Chase back at 5750 Nolensville Pike at 11:40 p.m. and a Bank of American at 4661 Nolensville Pike at 11:55 p.m.

Naing was also in possession of cash and the key to the Highlander.

Investigations are still underway as officials work to identify the driver of the vehicle.

Naing was charged with three counts of gun possession during the commission of a felony after refusing to be interviewed. He is being held on a $135,000 bond.