Serial bank and business robbery suspect identified

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man connected to at least six robberies and attempted robberies has been identified by police Wednesday.

According to Metro police, Robert Michael Durham, 43, has six outstanding warrants for various robberies in the Nashville area, which are listed below:

Pinnacle Bank, 2300 West End Avenue, on August 30

Fifth Third Bank, 1715 West End Avenue, on August 25

Fifth Third Bank, 2000 Wedgewood Avenue, on August 24 (attempted)

Brandy Melville Clothing Store, 4015 Hillsboro Pike, on August 24

Boost Mobile, 6210 Charlotte Pike, on August 23

Dunkin Donuts, 2310 Elliston Place, on August 22

Durham is described as having brown hair and blue eyes, with tattoos on his fingers and both arms. He is 5'8" tall and weighs about 150 lbs.

Anyone who knows Durham's whereabouts or has seen him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.