Serial killer Bruce Mendenhall to stand trial in 2007 murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A convicted serial killer locked up in middle Tennessee is now about to stand trial out of state for yet another murder.

Bruce Mendenhall has been locked up for more than a decade and is about to stand trial again for yet another victim.

NewsChannel 5 has learned the now 70-year-old Mendenhall was just transferred from the state prison in Only, Tennessee to the Marion County Jail in Indianapolis.

He will now be prosecuted for the 2007 murder of Carma Purpura.

She is one of as many as nine victims allegedly killed by the former long-haul trucker from Albion, Illinois.

The body of the 32-year-old mother of two was found in 2011 and DNA has linked Mendenhall to her murder.

He is already serving life in prison convicted in other murders in middle Tennessee.

Over the years, Mendenhall has written letters to NewsChannel 5's Nick Beres -- always denying that he's a seriel killer.

But, in his last letter he did talk about the Purpura case, expressing surprise her body was found.

That statement may become part of this latest case against him.