Serial rape suspect indicted after 5-year investigation

A 60-year-old man has been arrested and indicted on multiple rape charges following a yearslong investigation by Nashville police.

Authorities say Garrick Oden, of LaVergne, was identified as the suspect in at least four sexual assaults that occurred between 2012 and 2018. Investigators allege Oden offered rides to women walking alone, then drove them to isolated areas where he raped them.

Because the victims did not know Oden, detectives relied heavily on DNA evidence to connect the cases. The forensic evidence, paired with investigative work by Special Victims Division Detective Kevin Wiles, ultimately led to Oden’s arrest.

Oden was indicted on eight counts of rape and is being held on $600,000 bond.

Police are asking anyone who may have had interactions with Oden to contact the MNPD Special Victims Division at 615-862-7452.

