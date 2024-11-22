Service Merchandise went out of business in 2002. Two decades later, former employees are still like family

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I started my journalism career in Bridgeport, W.Va.

Most of my colleagues were the same age, give or take a couple of years. We all moved away from home, worked long and taxing hours, and honestly spent more time with each other than anybody else. It's where most of us grew up and learned the responsibility and maturity that comes with having a full-time job.

That's why this story about Service Merchandise spoke to me the second it came across my desk. I spoke with Ann Bridges, one of the company's former employees.

Service Merchandise was a Fortune 500 company based in Nashville. It was a catalog showroom company wildly successful in the mid to late 1900s. Many of the employees were young in their careers, but CEO Raymond Zimmerman believed in creating a family-like atmosphere for employees and customers.

The company went out of business in 2002. When I spoke with Ann, everything she told me about her time at Service Merchandise reminded me of my first job and the family-like atmosphere. To me, that's what was most important to highlight in this story.

Ann introduced me to Gregory Winnett and Phil Eakes. Both worked at Service Merchandise for dozens of years.

I visited each at their respective homes to hear about their time at Service Merchandise.

If you have read the above and your first job had that same feeling, their commentary might speak to you. Watch the player above to hear what Service Merchandise's mission meant to them.

Earlier this month, employees got together in Nashville for a reunion and to thank Zimmerman for creating all of these memories and relationships over the years.

“It was fun," Winnett said. "Again I don’t live in the past but certainly when I have the opportunity to re-connect and tell some of the stories – it’s good.”

“I can wrap it with a bow because it was the people that made the difference," Eakes said.

Do you have memories of Service Merchandise? I'd love to hear more. You can email me at Austin.Pollack@newschannel5.com.