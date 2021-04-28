Services set for next week to honor the life of former Senator Thelma Harper

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The life and legacy of former state Senator Thelma Harper will be celebrated next week. The week of events begins Monday with viewing services and end Thursday with a Celebration of Life service and Rally & BBQ for the public.
Celebrating & Honoring Senator Thelma Harper "Serving God & Community First" - Monday, May 3
- Community Farewell Viewing - 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.Schrader Lane Church of Christ1234 Schrader Ln, Nashville, TN 37208Open to the public; Mask Required
"The People's Advocate in the Metro Council" - Tuesday, May 4
- Receiving Ceremony 9:00 a.m.Receivers: Mayor John Cooper, Vice Mayor Jim Shulman, Deputy Mayor Brenda Haywood, At Large Council Members Sharon Hurt & Burkley Allen, Councilman Jonathan Hall and Members of the Metro Council of Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County
- Sen. Harper Lies in StateHistoric Metropolitan Courthouse & City Hall 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.Open to the public; Mask Required
"From Sharecropper’s Daughter to the Senate" - Wednesday, May 5
- Receiving Ceremony 9:00 a.m.Senate Receivers: Lt. Governor, Randy McNally, Minority Leader, Senator Jeff Yarbro and Democratic Caucus Chairman, Senator Raumesh AkbariHouse Receivers: Speaker of the House, Cameron Sexton, Minority Leader Karen Camper, Assistant Leader, Rep. Harold Love, Democratic Caucus Chairman, Vincent Dixie, Floor Leader, Rep. Bill Beck and Caucus Vice Chairman, Rep. Bob Freeman
- Sen. Harper Lies in StateTennessee State Capitol 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.Open to the public; Mask Required
"Hats off to Senator Thelma Harper" - Thursday, May 6
- Final Visitation: 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
- Celebration of Life: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.Tennessee State University, Kean Hall3500 John A Merritt Blvd., Nashville, TNOpen to the public with mask required and capacity limitations protocol. Attendance will not be permitted once capacity is maxed. Celebration will be streamed live and available virtually.
- "The Journey" Immediately following Celebration of Life
- Motorcade Legacy Journey - Landmark Ride of Senator Thelma HarperTennessee State University, Jefferson Street, Meharry Medical College, Fisk University, Nashville Sounds, Tennessee Titans Stadium, Music City Convention Center, National Museum of African American Music
- Interment: Greenwood Cemetery West
- DELTA SIGMA THETA SORORITY, INC.Nashville Alumnae Chapter
- Omega Omega Service (Virtual - Future date to be announced)
- Farewell Rally & Backyard BBQ - Immediately Following Celebration of Life & Motorcade WatchKingdom Cafe, formerly Harper's Restaurant2610 Jefferson StreetOpen to the public; Mask Required