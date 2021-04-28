Services set for next week to honor the life of former Senator Thelma Harper

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The life and legacy of former state Senator Thelma Harper will be celebrated next week. The week of events begins Monday with viewing services and end Thursday with a Celebration of Life service and Rally & BBQ for the public.

Celebrating & Honoring Senator Thelma Harper "Serving God & Community First" - Monday, May 3



Community Farewell Viewing - 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.Schrader Lane Church of Christ1234 Schrader Ln, Nashville, TN 37208Open to the public; Mask Required

"The People's Advocate in the Metro Council" - Tuesday, May 4



Receiving Ceremony 9:00 a.m.Receivers: Mayor John Cooper, Vice Mayor Jim Shulman, Deputy Mayor Brenda Haywood, At Large Council Members Sharon Hurt & Burkley Allen, Councilman Jonathan Hall and Members of the Metro Council of Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County

Sen. Harper Lies in StateHistoric Metropolitan Courthouse & City Hall 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.Open to the public; Mask Required

"From Sharecropper’s Daughter to the Senate" - Wednesday, May 5



Receiving Ceremony 9:00 a.m.Senate Receivers: Lt. Governor, Randy McNally, Minority Leader, Senator Jeff Yarbro and Democratic Caucus Chairman, Senator Raumesh AkbariHouse Receivers: Speaker of the House, Cameron Sexton, Minority Leader Karen Camper, Assistant Leader, Rep. Harold Love, Democratic Caucus Chairman, Vincent Dixie, Floor Leader, Rep. Bill Beck and Caucus Vice Chairman, Rep. Bob Freeman

"Hats off to Senator Thelma Harper" - Thursday, May 6

