Serving up warm cobbler on a cold snow day in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was pretty quiet on McGavock Pike in East Nashville Friday morning. It's like people looked outside, saw all the snow and said "pass." A lot of businesses closed for the day.

I did find someone to talk to.

"We weren't expecting crazy crowds out there," Craig Joe said, speaking from a food truck surrounded by snow.

"We gotta keep people warm in this weather out here!" he smiled.

Craig and his wife have had a food truck since 2016. It's now permanently situated on McGavock Pike.

"The Tennessee Cobbler Company," Craig said. "Just a bowl of comfort! It's a southern thing."

In the middle of the snow, Craig figured people need warm cobbler and hot chocolate and cider.

"We'll see if we get any walkers!" he said, peeking out from the truck.

As the snow came down, I wasn't sure if people would be getting out. But the man in the cobbler truck knows best.

"I'll go for a peach!" said the first customer of the day.

Perhaps word got around the neighborhood.

"I live right around the corner!" said one man walking up.

"We live nearby, yeah," said a woman.

"Normally, I gotta go to grandma's to get hot cobbler!" a man said.

"Have you had some people coming through?" another customer asked Craig.

"Oh yeah, we've had a few."

"We're bravin' the cold!" said a man waiting on his cobbler

"We're brave!" added a woman next to him. "...and hungry."

"Don't care what the weather is. Gotta eat!" a man smiled.

"Very cool you guys are still open," another customer said, walking up to the window.

Suddenly, it wasn't so quiet. Parking lots were being cleared. A bunch of people were walking into Village Pub next door.

"The snow falling on it is so cute," a woman laughed, holding up her cobbler.

No matter what you think of snow days; cobbler. It's the great uniter.

"That is a good bite right there!" a woman laughed as a man chomped down some cobbler and smiled.

This is just an East Nashville snow day slice of life. Well, a scoop of it anyway.

"We love this neighborhood, and we love being a part of it," Craig said.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.