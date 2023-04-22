Session gaveled out. Two hours later, Gov. Bill Lee called a special session. Here's what that means.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — No sooner did the Tennessee General Assembly gavel out did Gov. Bill Lee say he will bring them back to the capitol.

Gov. Lee said he will call for a session on public safety, and his office will release additional details and issue an official call in the coming days. This discussion comes after The Covenant School shooting, where a gunman took the lives of six people, including three 9-year-old children.

"After much input from members of the General Assembly and discussions with legislative leadership, we have decided to call a special session to continue our work to protect Tennessee communities and preserve constitutional rights,” Lee said. "There is broad agreement that dangerous, unstable individuals who intend to harm themselves or others should not have access to weapons. We also share a strong commitment to preserving Second Amendment rights, ensuring due process and addressing the heart of the problem with strengthened mental health resources. I look forward to continued partnership with the General Assembly as we pursue thoughtful, practical solutions to keep Tennesseans safe."

This happened after both Republicans and Democrats had press conferences once they left the regular session for 2023.