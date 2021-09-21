Seven arrested in undercover human trafficking investigation in Cookeville

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Seven men were arrested during an undercover human trafficking operation in Cookeville.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said last week agents placed fake advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex acts.

The following men were arrested in the sting:



Michael Blair, charged with patronizing prostitution of a minor

Daniel Dubree, charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act

Christopher Garcia-Perez, charged with patronizing prostitution of a minor

Steven Howard, charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act

Jonathan McDonald, charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act

David McGee, charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act

Eric Trobaugh, charged with patronizing prostitution of a minor and soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor

Alongside the TBI, the Cookeville Police Department, Homeland Security, and the office of Attorney General Bryant Dunaway.