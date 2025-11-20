Seven arrests tied to online child exploitation investigations

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office announced seven arrests connected to Internet Crimes Against Children investigations between August and November 2025.

According to WCSO, each arrest stems from separate cases involving alleged child exploitation. Investigators said they remain committed to aggressively pursuing prosecution in ICAC cases to protect children.

Those arrested include Babar Maqsood, 50, of Franklin, charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor; Brendan Sava, 22, of Franklin, charged with three counts of sexual exploitation and one count of aggravated sexual exploitation involving more than 25 videos; and William Frankenbach, 46, of Brentwood, charged with multiple exploitation counts, violating the sex offender registry, failure to report and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He has been on the registry since 2013.

Five others were arrested on related charges, including a juvenile from Spring Hill.

Williamson County Sheriff's Office From left to right: William Frankenbach (46), Trace Chrisman (28), Babar Maqsood (50)

Williamson County Sheriff's Office From left to right: Dylan Pogue (31), Jacob Hutchison (20), Brendan Sava (22)

The sheriff’s office said it has secured 21 convictions or pleas in child-exploitation cases so far this year. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

