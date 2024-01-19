Seven cars and two crashes: The black icy tale of one road in Wilson County

MT. JULIET, Tenn (WTVF) — Since the start of this winter storm, a wrecker service in Wilson County has been tirelessly responding to a surge in calls from individuals stranded or involved in accidents on treacherous roads.

During the past five days, the crews with Hamblen's Wrecker Service have reported receiving anywhere between 25 and 30 calls of incidents, highlighting the severity of the conditions.

The primary culprit behind the recent chaos on roads across Middle Tennessee is the emergence of black ice.

At first glance, Saundersville Road appeared clear of snow and ice. However, a closer inspection reveals it was a slick surface, posing a significant risk to drivers.

The situation reached a critical point on Friday morning when Saundersville Road became a hazard zone, prompting emergency crews to intervene in a series of accidents.

The initial incident involved a mail truck and a passenger car in a property crash, leading to the blockage of the roadway, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

In a sequence of unfortunate events, another crash occurred at the same location involving five vehicles before officials could arrive on the scene.

This added to the challenges faced by wrecker crews, said Mike Hamblen from Hamblen's Wrecker Service.

"It's been busy. A lot of places we can't get to, and we have to salt trucks help us get out. No sense in taking a thousand-dollar truck to try to get a car out, and you tear your stuff up," said Hamblen.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed that injuries were sustained in the second crash on Saundersville Road.

Crews on the scene reported the injuries were not life-threatening.



