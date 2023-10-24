Seven homes lost in Percy Priest Lake townhome community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Fire Department is responding to a fire near Percy Priest Lake that burned seven multi-family housing units.

NewsChannel 5 is on the scene, and the American Red Cross is addressing those who lost their home near 3880 Priest Lake Drive around 1:40 p.m. No residents were hurt, but one firefighter was transported from the scene. He wasn't critically injured, officials said.

Fire officials further confirmed a dog had died in one of the homes.

At least seven homes are a loss. The fire is out, officials said.