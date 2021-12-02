Seventeen Tennesseans granted executive clemency by Gov. Bill Lee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Seventeen people, including six Middle Tennesseans, have been granted executive clemency by Gov. Bill Lee.

Gov. Lee's office said these individuals demonstrated a successful path to rehabilitation.

"After reviewing the unique merits of each case, I have made the decision to grant these individuals executive clemency," said Gov. Lee. "These men and women have shown they are ready for productive lives beyond their sentences, and I appreciate the Board of Parole’s consideration in this process."

The governor makes executive clemency decisions with consultation from the Tennessee Board of Parole. The board issues non-binding recommendations for each case.

There are three types of executive clemency: Exoneration, meaning the governor has found that the applicant did not commit the crime for which they were convicted; Pardon, an official statement of forgiveness of an offense; Commutation, a reduction in an applicant's sentence.

Of the 17 individuals, Gov. Lee granted one exoneration, 13 pardons and commuted the sentences of three others.