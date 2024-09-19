Seventh-grade boy expelled, sent to juvenile court in Rutherford County

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A seventh-grade boy at Siegel Middle School has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and carrying a weapon on a school campus.

The boy reportedly had a toothbrush that was sharpened on the end of it and was showing it off to other students, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

“He ended up in a stabbing motion, hitting one student in the back with it,” SRO. Sgt. Irvin Turner said. “The student was not hurt. There was no bleeding and no skin was broken.”

The boy has been expelled from school under the zero-tolerance policy and taken to Rutherford County Juvenile Services Center where he awaits his juvenile court hearing.