Several community organizations providing free turkeys across Middle Tennessee

As we get closer to Thanksgiving, several community organizations are providing free turkeys to the people across Middle Tennessee.

We've listed locations of these turkey giveaways below. Please note, these are on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Urban League of Middle Tennessee

Dellway Villa Apartments (345 Dellway Villa Rd.) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 22

Wellpoint Tennessee

Edgehill Community Garden starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, November 22

Stronger Than My Father

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Stronger Than My Father Inc. HQ:

2783 Smith Springs

Nashville, TN 37217

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

True Way Church

2715 Clarksville Hwy

Nashville, TN 37208

Martin’s Wrecker Service

The Truck Stop - 229 Donelson Pike at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 23

One Generation Away

8:45–10:30 a.m. at the Church of the City Franklin, 828 Murfreesboro Rd. on Saturday, November 22

New Purpose

City of David Christian Center at 1790 Woodlawn Rd, Clarksville, TN 37042 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, November 22

Shaq Mason Foundation & Tennessee Marathon

Columbia Central High School

Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 10 a.m.

3RD ANNUAL “NEED A TURKEY? TAKE A TURKEY!”

111 Depot St, Sparta, TN starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 22