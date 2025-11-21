Several community organizations providing free turkeys across Middle Tennessee

As we get closer to Thanksgiving, several community organizations are providing free turkeys to the people across Middle Tennessee.
We've listed locations of these turkey giveaways below. Please note, these are on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Urban League of Middle Tennessee
Dellway Villa Apartments (345 Dellway Villa Rd.) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 22
Wellpoint Tennessee
Edgehill Community Garden starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, November 22
Stronger Than My Father
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Stronger Than My Father Inc. HQ:
2783 Smith Springs
Nashville, TN 37217
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
True Way Church
2715 Clarksville Hwy
Nashville, TN 37208
Martin’s Wrecker Service
The Truck Stop - 229 Donelson Pike at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 23
One Generation Away
8:45–10:30 a.m. at the Church of the City Franklin, 828 Murfreesboro Rd. on Saturday, November 22
New Purpose
City of David Christian Center at 1790 Woodlawn Rd, Clarksville, TN 37042 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Saturday, November 22
Shaq Mason Foundation & Tennessee Marathon
Columbia Central High School
Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 10 a.m.
3RD ANNUAL “NEED A TURKEY? TAKE A TURKEY!”
111 Depot St, Sparta, TN starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 22
