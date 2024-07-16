Several displaced due to overnight fire at a Bellevue apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Several people have been displaced following a fire at the Avana Lexington Apartments on Old Hickory Boulevard.
Crews were called to the complex at 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, fire crews were met with heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the third floor of a unit.
All occupants and pets were able to exit safely and no injuries have been reported.
Nashville Fire is currently investigating the cause of the fire. They're urging people during the summer months to not grill or smoke on balconies, because that can lead to dangerous circumstances.
The Red Cross is headed to the scene to try to help any residents they can.
