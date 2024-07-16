Watch Now
News

Actions

Several displaced due to overnight fire at a Bellevue apartment complex

Several people have been displaced following a fire at an apartment complex on Old Hickory Boulevard.
Posted at 5:15 AM, Jul 16, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Several people have been displaced following a fire at the Avana Lexington Apartments on Old Hickory Boulevard.

Crews were called to the complex at 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, fire crews were met with heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the third floor of a unit.

All occupants and pets were able to exit safely and no injuries have been reported.

Nashville Fire is currently investigating the cause of the fire. They're urging people during the summer months to not grill or smoke on balconies, because that can lead to dangerous circumstances.

The Red Cross is headed to the scene to try to help any residents they can.

She's in her 80's and legally blind. Franklin woman continues to crochet for those in need

“Here’s a great story that proves everyone has something to give, regardless of age OR personal challenges. Our Austin Pollack introduces us to Ms Sylvia Mooney. At age 80, she’s not sitting still. Instead, she using her skills to craft compassion for others… one stitch at a time. Her crochet creations go to non-profits to help our homeless neighbors. You’ll be surprised to learn she does it all, while facing a serious health issue. Bravo Sylvia!”

-Rhori Johnston

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community