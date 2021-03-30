Several Metro parks close due to damage from storms, flooding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Storms on Thursday and last weekend have prompted several Metro Parks properties and facilities to close due to damage.

The parks department said storms and flooding left damage, debris and other serious issues "systemwide." Parks employees are also expecting further issues following Tuesday night and Wednesday morning rain.

As of 12 p.m. Tuesday, Metro Parks has made the following closures:

Parks:



All athletic fields

Fair Park, including the dog park

Shelby Mini

Shelby Park: Boguski Softball Field, multipurpose field, event field, Nature Center/Jess Neeley runoff parking lot

Whitfield

Whitsett

Wentworth Caldwell

Paragon Mills

Heartland Park

Facilities/Structures:



Warner Area: Edwin Warner River Shelters No. 3, 5, 6, 10 and 11, Indian Springs, Beach Woods,

Shelby: Boguski restrooms

Playgrounds:



England Park playground

West Park playground swings

Whitfield Park playground

Hartman Park playground

Edmondson Pike Library playground

Shelby Park Riverview playground

Whitsett Park playground

Greenways:



Seven Mile Creek Greenway bridge

Downtown Greenway at Cement Road to Interstate 65 underpass

Browns Creek Greenway bridge entrance closed from Sutton Road

Shelby Bottoms Greenway closed from bridge 1 to bridge 2

Shelby Bottoms Greenway at Fortland Trailhead to the main path

Warner Area Greenways: Foot path, Morton Mill, River Walk, Harpeth Springs, Coley Davis, Harpeth River, Canoe Ramp

Stones River Greenway: Kohls Trailhead to Boardwalk, Heartland Trailhead to Black Gate at Stone Hall Road, Handicap split to Highway 40 bridge

Metro Center Greenway lower part to Freeland Station

Cumberland River Greenway: Ted Rhodes to Freeland Station

Richland Creek Greenway Golf Course

Mullins Greenway from Clarksville Highway

Metro Parks employees will assess the properties each day and open areas if they are deemed safe. Some of the structural damage will need to be assessed by an outside contractor, which could result in extended closures.