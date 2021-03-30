Several Metro parks close due to damage from storms, flooding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Storms on Thursday and last weekend have prompted several Metro Parks properties and facilities to close due to damage.
The parks department said storms and flooding left damage, debris and other serious issues "systemwide." Parks employees are also expecting further issues following Tuesday night and Wednesday morning rain.
As of 12 p.m. Tuesday, Metro Parks has made the following closures:
Parks:
- All athletic fields
- Fair Park, including the dog park
- Shelby Mini
- Shelby Park: Boguski Softball Field, multipurpose field, event field, Nature Center/Jess Neeley runoff parking lot
- Whitfield
- Whitsett
- Wentworth Caldwell
- Paragon Mills
- Heartland Park
Facilities/Structures:
- Warner Area: Edwin Warner River Shelters No. 3, 5, 6, 10 and 11, Indian Springs, Beach Woods,
- Shelby: Boguski restrooms
Playgrounds:
- England Park playground
- West Park playground swings
- Whitfield Park playground
- Hartman Park playground
- Edmondson Pike Library playground
- Shelby Park Riverview playground
- Whitsett Park playground
Greenways:
- Seven Mile Creek Greenway bridge
- Downtown Greenway at Cement Road to Interstate 65 underpass
- Browns Creek Greenway bridge entrance closed from Sutton Road
- Shelby Bottoms Greenway closed from bridge 1 to bridge 2
- Shelby Bottoms Greenway at Fortland Trailhead to the main path
- Warner Area Greenways: Foot path, Morton Mill, River Walk, Harpeth Springs, Coley Davis, Harpeth River, Canoe Ramp
- Stones River Greenway: Kohls Trailhead to Boardwalk, Heartland Trailhead to Black Gate at Stone Hall Road, Handicap split to Highway 40 bridge
- Metro Center Greenway lower part to Freeland Station
- Cumberland River Greenway: Ted Rhodes to Freeland Station
- Richland Creek Greenway Golf Course
- Mullins Greenway from Clarksville Highway
Metro Parks employees will assess the properties each day and open areas if they are deemed safe. Some of the structural damage will need to be assessed by an outside contractor, which could result in extended closures.