The Waffle House effect: Several Nashville businesses remain open despite winter storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Of course, it wasn't a snow day for everyone.

Plenty of businesses still opened their doors to serve the community.

"Being a local neighborhood spot, we wanted to be open," said Jack Hayes, the manager at Germantown Cafe.

The restaurant closed early to allow the staff to get home safely but was open late morning and throughout much of the afternoon.

"Being able to be open and provide some warmth and some comfort for some people down the street is an easy decision for us," Hayes said.

In some places, there's not always that decision. Often you can count on Waffle House to be open. Logan Foster was a first-time visitor.

"Yesterday I was actually planning on leaving, but because of the weather, I had to stay another extra night."

He was visiting Nashville for a music audition and was here from Texas.

Businesses, such as Germantown Cafe, like the idea of opening up right in the heart of their own neighborhood.

"It's a warm menu for a cold day, so trying to capitalize on that," Hayes said.