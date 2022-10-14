Watch Now
Several tenants temporarily displaced after 2-alarm apartment fire

Posted at 10:54 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 23:54:16-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Several units of an apartment building on Packard Drive were affected by heavy smoke during a two-alarm fire Thursday.

Nashville Fire Department crews were dispatched to the Mallards Landing Apartment Homes in the 4500 block of Packard Drive around noon.

When the firefighters arrived, they found "light smoke" coming from an apartment where an electrical box caught fire, says the Nashville Fire Department.

At 1:28 p.m., the Nashville Fire Department's official Twitter account reported heavy smoke was being ventilated from the building and crews were looking for "extension of the fire inside the buildings."

There were no injuries reported once crews cleared the building.

The Red Cross of Tennessee was on scene to assist any displaced residents. Anyone who was displaced during this fire should contact the Red Cross for help.

Fire investigators are working to determine a cause.

