Several tenants temporarily displaced after 2-alarm apartment fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Several units of an apartment building on Packard Drive were affected by heavy smoke during a two-alarm fire Thursday.

Nashville Fire Department crews were dispatched to the Mallards Landing Apartment Homes in the 4500 block of Packard Drive around noon.

When the firefighters arrived, they found "light smoke" coming from an apartment where an electrical box caught fire, says the Nashville Fire Department.

At 1:28 p.m., the Nashville Fire Department's official Twitter account reported heavy smoke was being ventilated from the building and crews were looking for "extension of the fire inside the buildings."

The two alarm fire at 4501 Packard Dr., is out. Our personnel continue to ventilate for heavy smoke and look for extension of the fire inside the buildings. At this time there are no reported injuries and the @RedCrossTN is on scene to assist displaced residents. pic.twitter.com/EHwJJEGLl1 — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) October 13, 2022

There were no injuries reported once crews cleared the building.

The Red Cross of Tennessee was on scene to assist any displaced residents. Anyone who was displaced during this fire should contact the Red Cross for help.

Fire investigators are working to determine a cause.

Around 13 units are currently impacted by this incident. There remains no injuries at this time. Residents who are impacted should go to the club house to meet with @RedCrossTN representatives. Fire investigators will work on determining the cause. pic.twitter.com/N1N1xdCeZn — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) October 13, 2022