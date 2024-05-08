Severe storms are moving through Middle Tennessee. Here's what we know about the damage.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With severe storms moving through Middle Tennessee and Kentucky, we want to make sure you are weather aware and can stay safe.

Flooding

There are a lot of active flash flood warnings, including in Cheatham, Davidson, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner and Houston.

Here is some of the damage we have seen from our viewers across these areas.

WTVF

Large, dangerous hail

In Springfield and Clarksville, we have gotten a lot of photos from viewers of hail reaching the size of eggs, even larger than quarters.

WTVF

WTVF

Power Outages

As of 5:30 p.m., here are the numbers we are seeing for power outages in different areas of Middle Tennessee:

NES: 16

Cumberland Electric: 593

Clarksville CDE: 1,397

Pennyrile: 142

Duck River: 22

Upper Cumberland: 696

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

The City of Clarksville Street Department is encountering flash flooding citywide.

The department is putting down sandbags in the downtown area.

Key problem areas this of problems have included North Second Street, Daniel Street, Donelson Drive, Raintree Drive and Norris Drive, to name a few.

We want to make sure you stay safe, with the storms likely coming through in another round later tonight. You can watch our live coverage:

Replay: NewsChannel 5 at 5 p.m.