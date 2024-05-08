Severe storms are moving through Middle Tennessee. Here's what we know about the damage.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With severe storms moving through Middle Tennessee and Kentucky, we want to make sure you are weather aware and can stay safe.
Flooding
There are a lot of active flash flood warnings, including in Cheatham, Davidson, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner and Houston.
Here is some of the damage we have seen from our viewers across these areas.
Large, dangerous hail
In Springfield and Clarksville, we have gotten a lot of photos from viewers of hail reaching the size of eggs, even larger than quarters.
Power Outages
As of 5:30 p.m., here are the numbers we are seeing for power outages in different areas of Middle Tennessee:
NES: 16
Cumberland Electric: 593
Clarksville CDE: 1,397
Pennyrile: 142
Duck River: 22
Upper Cumberland: 696
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
The City of Clarksville Street Department is encountering flash flooding citywide.
The department is putting down sandbags in the downtown area.
Key problem areas this of problems have included North Second Street, Daniel Street, Donelson Drive, Raintree Drive and Norris Drive, to name a few.
We want to make sure you stay safe, with the storms likely coming through in another round later tonight. You can watch our live coverage:
Carrie recommends:
Growing your family, no matter the journey to get there, is an emotional one. My heart aches for these families who trusted a Nashville fertility clinic with their dreams and finances. Hannah McDonald's relentlessness to find answers is journalism at its best and hopefully a new avenue of hope for the patients caught up in this mess.
-Carrie Sharp